Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 408 ($5.18) and last traded at GBX 407 ($5.17). Approximately 353,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 216,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 398 ($5.06).

Asia Dragon Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 388.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 361.95. The company has a market cap of £648.31 million, a P/E ratio of -452.47 and a beta of 0.55.

About Asia Dragon

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

