ATB Capital Increases Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$13.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AAV. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.42.

TSE:AAV opened at C$10.38 on Wednesday. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.74 and a 1 year high of C$11.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald M. Clague bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,450.00. Also, Director Donald M. Clague purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,900.00. Insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

