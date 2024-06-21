Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $246.84

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.84 ($3.14) and traded as high as GBX 248.40 ($3.16). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 247 ($3.14), with a volume of 78,339 shares traded.

Aurora Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £189.60 million, a P/E ratio of 352.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 246.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 243.53.

Get Aurora Investment Trust alerts:

Aurora Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a GBX 3.45 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.97. Aurora Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 428.57%.

About Aurora Investment Trust

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.