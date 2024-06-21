Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Shares Down 5.7%

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.50. 330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Avantium Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.92.

Avantium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avantium N.V., a chemical technology company, develops and commercializes renewable chemistry solutions in the Netherlands. The company operates through three segments: Avantium R&D Solutions, Avantium Renewable Chemistries, and Avantium Renewable Polymers. It offers furandicarboxylic acid, a building block for polyethylene furanoate (PEF); and PEF, a plant-based recyclable plastic for use as packaging material.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.