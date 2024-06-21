Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $385.93

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 385.93 ($4.90) and traded as low as GBX 371.20 ($4.72). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 375 ($4.76), with a volume of 14,874 shares changing hands.

Avingtrans Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of £124.09 million, a PE ratio of 1,973.68 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 401.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 385.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Avingtrans alerts:

Insider Activity at Avingtrans

In related news, insider Stephen King sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.96), for a total transaction of £21,060 ($26,759.85). 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.