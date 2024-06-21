Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 19,562 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.31% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $23,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,413,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,208,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $788,403,000 after acquiring an additional 322,393 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 425,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

AXTA opened at $34.37 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

