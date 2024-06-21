B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILYL) Shares Up 0.8%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.13. 4,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 8,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

B. Riley Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.4609 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

