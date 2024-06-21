BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives GBX 1,335 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,335 ($16.96).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.52) to GBX 1,400 ($17.79) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,290 ($16.39) to GBX 1,440 ($18.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.79) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,250 ($15.88) to GBX 1,450 ($18.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 1,346.50 ($17.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,357.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,254.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,250.83, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.36.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 485,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($17.65), for a total transaction of £6,746,289.66 ($8,572,159.67). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 34 shares of company stock valued at $45,719. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

