Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.10

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.10 and traded as low as $10.83. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 2,882 shares traded.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 16.45%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MontVue Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 33.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 253,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 57,856 shares in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

