Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.65

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.65 and traded as low as $2.21. Baozun shares last traded at $2.31, with a volume of 377,033 shares trading hands.

Separately, China Renaissance lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $139.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $391.61 million during the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,251,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 463,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 705,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 209,909 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baozun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands' store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

