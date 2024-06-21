Benchmark Boosts Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target to $120.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.25.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $102.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.95. Plexus has a 1 year low of $87.21 and a 1 year high of $114.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $230,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $477,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $230,985.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,444 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after purchasing an additional 155,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,533,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,667,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Plexus by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

