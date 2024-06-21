Benchmark Raises Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Price Target to $18.00

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCS

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,901.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steelcase

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,765,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,035,000 after acquiring an additional 452,494 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,505,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Steelcase by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,752,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,249,000 after purchasing an additional 352,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 175.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 487,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 310,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.