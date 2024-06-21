Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBWGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.48) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 214.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

LON:RBW opened at GBX 12.10 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.27 million, a PE ratio of -605.00 and a beta of 1.43. Rainbow Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.22 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18 ($0.23).

About Rainbow Rare Earths

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

