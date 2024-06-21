Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW)

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 38 ($0.48) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 214.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

LON:RBW opened at GBX 12.10 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £76.27 million, a PE ratio of -605.00 and a beta of 1.43. Rainbow Rare Earths has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.22 ($0.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 18 ($0.23).

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

