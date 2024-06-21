BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group downgraded BIOLASE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

