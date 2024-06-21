BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.15 and last traded at C$12.14. 11,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 5,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.13.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$12.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.02.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

