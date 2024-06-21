BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BOKF

BOK Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $96.40.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in BOK Financial by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.