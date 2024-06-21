Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.76

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$60.76 and traded as high as C$88.00. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$86.84, with a volume of 126,140 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBD.B shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$105.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$99.70.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 28,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,962,660.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

