Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Insider Damian Banks Acquires 200,000 Shares

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL – Get Free Report) insider Damian Banks bought 200,000 shares of Boom Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,000.00 ($19,205.30).

Boom Logistics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.60, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Boom Logistics Company Profile

Boom Logistics Limited provides lifting solutions to mining and resources, infrastructure and construction, wind, energy, and utilities, industrial maintenance, and telecommunications sectors in Australia. It offers cranes, such as mobile and crawler cranes, travel towers, access equipment, and associated services.

