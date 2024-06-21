Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Receives $42.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

BWMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $247,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,180 shares in the company, valued at $43,476,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Michael Bruen sold 11,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $399,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $247,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,476,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,699 shares of company stock worth $5,329,352. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,371,000 after acquiring an additional 444,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 144,978 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 300,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 47,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Bowman Consulting Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 188,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of BWMN opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.01 million, a PE ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Bowman Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.22.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

