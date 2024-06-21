Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Bread Financial traded as high as $43.28 and last traded at $42.82, with a volume of 118495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.84.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Bread Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,000,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,823,000 after buying an additional 256,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,107,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,413,000 after buying an additional 152,954 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 99,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Bread Financial by 586.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 712,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,370,000 after acquiring an additional 608,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.41.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.58%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

