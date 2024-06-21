Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $371.87

Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 371.87 ($4.73) and traded as high as GBX 390 ($4.96). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 386 ($4.90), with a volume of 808,059 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 440 ($5.59) to GBX 460 ($5.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 382.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 371.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,230.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 43,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.78), for a total value of £164,368.40 ($208,854.38). In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 43,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 376 ($4.78), for a total transaction of £164,368.40 ($208,854.38). Also, insider Amit Bhatia acquired 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 383 ($4.87) per share, with a total value of £4,213,000 ($5,353,240.15). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,860,909 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,049,975. 22.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products primarily in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and internationally. It offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

