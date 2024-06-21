Breeze Holdings Acquisition (NASDAQ:BREZR) Shares Down 13.6%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZR – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 164,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 37,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.
