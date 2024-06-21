Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Rebecca Napier Acquires 16 Shares of Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Napier acquired 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.25) per share, for a total transaction of £154.24 ($195.98).

Rebecca Napier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Rebecca Napier acquired 18 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 834 ($10.60) per share, for a total transaction of £150.12 ($190.75).

Britvic Price Performance

Shares of Britvic stock opened at GBX 1,015 ($12.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 930.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 877.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,990.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. Britvic plc has a one year low of GBX 770 ($9.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,038 ($13.19).

Britvic Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,274.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BVIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.21) price target on the stock. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.44) price target on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

