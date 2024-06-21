Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 86.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 36,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 26.2% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth $363,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 7.0% during the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,752,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,615,000 after purchasing an additional 686,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Up 1.0 %

BNL stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 5.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 118.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BNL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

