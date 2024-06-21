Brokerages Set 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Target Price at $12.43

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of 2seventy bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. 2seventy bio has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.80.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 67.59% and a negative net margin of 313.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2seventy bio news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $1,673,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,960,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,937,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,831 shares of company stock worth $7,665 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in 2seventy bio by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,508,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after buying an additional 3,772,556 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in 2seventy bio by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 3,076,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338,746 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter worth $9,291,000. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in 2seventy bio by 337.1% during the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,494,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in 2seventy bio by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,953,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

