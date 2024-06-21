Brokerages Set Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) PT at $18.69

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINE. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading dropped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.75 million, a P/E ratio of -385.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is -2,750.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 654,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 79,969 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,202,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 380,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

