Brokerages Set Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) PT at C$53.06

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.06.

BDGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC upgraded Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Mary Jordan purchased 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia bought 4,500 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$42.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,555.00. Also, Director Mary Jordan bought 1,000 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$41.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,720.00. Insiders have purchased 10,900 shares of company stock worth $433,295 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BDGI opened at C$41.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.54. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of C$24.55 and a 52-week high of C$51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

