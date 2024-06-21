Brokerages Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) PT at $98.63

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAMT. B. Riley boosted their price target on Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Capmk cut Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities cut Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 574.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 1,436.2% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek stock opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. Camtek has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $122.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day moving average is $82.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

