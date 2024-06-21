Brokerages Set Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Price Target at $157.17

Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPA. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Copa in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $95.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Copa has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $121.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.18.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 444,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $4,656,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,923,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,134,000 after buying an additional 218,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

