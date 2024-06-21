Brokerages Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Target Price at $431.50

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $431.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

FDS stock opened at $408.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $385.27 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $423.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.45.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.94%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

