Brokerages Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Price Target at $18.86

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

LMND has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,294.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 273,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Lemonade by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.13 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lemonade will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

