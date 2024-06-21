Brokerages Set Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Price Target at $114.00

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.
PRAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
PRAX opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.33. The firm has a market cap of $686.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.78. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $67.21.
Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative return on equity of 101.99% and a negative net margin of 5,711.85%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -10.13 EPS for the current year.
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.
