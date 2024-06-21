Brokerages Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT at $24.67

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of research firms have commented on RAPT. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays cut RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 534,172 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $12,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 436,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,499,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,778,000 after purchasing an additional 308,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 80.6% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 662,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 295,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $27.35.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.