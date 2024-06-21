Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Target Price at C$44.50

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TOY shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$28.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$27.52 and a 52 week high of C$37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.54.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$426.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$407.27 million. Spin Master had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.8894422 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Spin Master’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

