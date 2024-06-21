Brokerages Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Target Price at $64.60

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TRNO opened at $57.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $66.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.75%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

