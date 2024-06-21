Brokerages Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Target Price at $32.00

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRDN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a current ratio of 23.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $790.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

