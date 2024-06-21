Brokerages Set Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Target Price at $40.67

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. Raymond James began coverage on Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Yelp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Yelp

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

In related news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Orr sold 14,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $569,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 26,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $978,413.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 167,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,069.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,643. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YELP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Yelp by 18.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $103,789,000 after acquiring an additional 384,566 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in Yelp by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 68,925 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 38,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 2,219.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,559 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 161,291 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $94,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of YELP opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. Yelp has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.35.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.