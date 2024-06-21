Brokers Issue Forecasts for DTE Energy’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for DTE Energy in a report released on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTE

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $111.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $117.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.