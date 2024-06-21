Brokers Offer Predictions for Cogeco Communications Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cogeco Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $8.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.40. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2025 earnings at $7.73 EPS.
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$730.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$735.00 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.41%.
Shares of CCA opened at C$51.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.84, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$50.78 and a 1-year high of C$72.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.97.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
