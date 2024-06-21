Brokers Set Expectations for Union Pacific Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Union Pacific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the railroad operator will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Union Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $11.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Union Pacific’s FY2024 earnings at $11.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.89 EPS.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.75.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $225.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific has a one year low of $199.06 and a one year high of $258.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.13 and its 200 day moving average is $240.54. The firm has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 23,811 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,447,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.