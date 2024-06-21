Brookfield Property Preferred (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Stock Price Up 1%

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.57. Approximately 8,920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 73,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Brookfield Property Preferred Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.77.

Brookfield Property Preferred Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%.

About Brookfield Property Preferred

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

