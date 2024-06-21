Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,808 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $32.83.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -308.69%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

