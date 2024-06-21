Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Bank of America dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.13.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of BLDR opened at $144.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.03. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,684,000 after buying an additional 1,985,297 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $212,209,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,464,000 after purchasing an additional 578,961 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 30,560.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 558,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 556,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 477,028.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,535,000 after purchasing an additional 448,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.