Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 384,705 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCJ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Cameco Trading Down 0.3 %

CCJ stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. Cameco has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.80.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

