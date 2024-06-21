Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL)

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 42 ($0.53) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.54% from the stock’s current price.

Arrow Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of AXL stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of £74.32 million, a P/E ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.55. Arrow Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 28 ($0.36).

Get Arrow Exploration alerts:

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.