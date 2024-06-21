Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL)

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 42 ($0.53) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.54% from the stock’s current price.
Arrow Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of AXL stock opened at GBX 26 ($0.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of £74.32 million, a P/E ratio of 676.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 20.55. Arrow Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 28 ($0.36).
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
