Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $31.56 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $40.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.50.
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
