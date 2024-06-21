Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.71

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and traded as high as $9.16. Capcom shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 8,292 shares changing hands.

Capcom Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

