Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Cut by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank reduced its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $104.37 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.11 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average is $104.73.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

