Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Lessened by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

CARR opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.86.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

