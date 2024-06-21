Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Raised by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3,668.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 62.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,218,000 after acquiring an additional 609,071 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE CARR opened at $64.21 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.30.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

